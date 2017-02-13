Bentley: Winning margin could have been greater against Cambridge

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley felt his side’s winning margin against Cambridge United could have been even greater.

Kevin Ellison scored both goals in the 2-0 win at the Globe Arena on Saturday as the Shrimps made it six games unbeaten in League Two.

“I think they have quality all over the pitch but, to be fair, we were superb from back to front,” said Bentley.

“We really battled when we had to and we caused them plenty of problems.

“It was great for Kevin to get two goals but we could have had more.

“Paul Mullin could have scored, Aaron Wildig could have scored but how good was the keeper for them?

“Last time out here, against Notts County, was great with the performance and four goals but today was up there as well.

“There was a really good feeling around the place, it was very positive and the crowd got behind the players, who gave them something to shout about.

“The three points are massive for us and we’re six games unbeaten so there is plenty to be positive about.

“We’re in good form and we need to try and stay unbeaten.”