Bentley wants to see packed house when Morecambe host Crewe

Jim Bentley has urged Shrimps fans to come out in force and get behind the club when they meet Crewe at the Globe Arena.

The Shrimps have endured well-publicised problems off the pitch in recent weeks but Bentley is hoping this can galvanise local support as his side aim for the best possible start to 2017.

Ryan Edwards in action against Mansfield. Picture: Anne Shelley

New Brazilian owner Diego Lemos has “failed to deliver on promised investment” according to other directors with the Qatar-based former football agent having been out of the country since November 17 with the club in a perilous state.

Bentley’s men put that all to one side with a fine 1-0 win at Mansfield on Boxing Day and they next travel to Hartlepool on Friday night.

Crewe are then the visitors to the resort on Monday, January 2.

“Everyone knows the difficulties we have been facing as a club with the off-field problems but the reaction from the fans has been excellent,” said Bentley.

“As a manager all you can do is worry about what goes on on the green stuff and the reaction from the players and the fans has been magnificent.

“The fans now know a bit more about the problems we have been facing and that seems to have galvanised people.

“I have had some great messages of support from fans and they seem to be getting right behind us and hopefully we can carry that positivity into the Crewe game.”

As well as lifting spirits for everyone connected with the Shrimps, the Mansfield win thanks to Andy Fleming’s early goal also meant three vital League Two points with Bentley’s men now 18th and five points clear of the bottom two in the Football League.

“The games at Christmas and New Year are vital to us and we got off to a great start with a fantastic win at Mansfield and we need to do all we can to maintain that against Hartlepool and Crewe because a couple more wins could make a massive difference to our season,” said the Shrimps boss. .

“I was really proud of the lads on Monday with the win at Mansfield.

“We had to defend for long periods but everyone gave their all and put their bodies on the line and they really dug in.

“We showed great spirit and determination and as a team they were magnificent.

“Everyone needed a lift and that performance made me proud to be manager of Morecambe Football Club and everyone deserved a massive pat on the back.’’

Both Rhys Turner, from the start, and Aaron Wildig, as a late substitute, returned from injury at the One Call Stadium on Boxing Day as Kevin Ellison was back from his ban.

The game came too soon for Liam Wakefield who continues to struggle with a rib injury however while it was the final game of Alex Whitmore’s four-game suspension after his second red card of the season against Luton.

Bentley said: “Liam has been in a lot of pain and found sleeping difficult over the past couple of weeks and we will have to make sure he is ready.”