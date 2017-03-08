Bentley wants Morecambe to hit back in Globe double

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping his side can maintain their recent upturn in fortunes at the Globe Arena with two home games in four days.

The Shrimps host Yeovil this Saturday and Newport the following Tuesday with Bentley hoping for a reaction after his side’s first away defeat of 2017 at Blackpool on Saturday.

“We were a long way from our best on Saturday which was disappointing really after some fantastic performances from the lads in recent weeks,” said Bentley.

“We were not helped again by a couple of big decisions but even without those, we didn’t really get going and, to be fair to the lads, they were devastated after the game because they have set themselves the standards they want to reach now and as a manager it is good to see a team hurt by defeat because it shows it means a lot to them.”

The Shrimps head back home having lost just one of their last five at the Globe Arena as they climbed up the League Two table, Bentley’s men currently sitting 15th and significantly closer to the play-off places than the bottom two.

“The home form has been excellent recently apart from the Barnet game (a 1-0 defeat on Valentine’s Day) and even then I thought we did enough to get something from the game,” he said.

“The club has got an offer on for fans and I hope that as many people as possible take it up.

“The support at Blackpool was outstanding and there has been a really noticeable rise in the levels and noise of support at home and the lads have really responded.”

Bentley will still be without Michael Rose on Saturday as he serves the second of his two match ban for picking up his 10th booking of the season at Portsmouth last week.

Elsewhere Shrimps fans are being reminded of the March Madness ticket offer.

Supporters who buy their ticket for Saturday’s game with Yeovil before 1pm on the day of the game will be given a free ticket for the game against Newport.

Bentley and his side will be hoping for similar support to that they received in the defeat at Blackpool.

“Thank you to the fans who were at Blackpool for their support,” said director Rod Taylor of the 763 who made the trip to Blackpool.

“It was awesome.

“Even though the match went against us, the fans were just magnificent.”