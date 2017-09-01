Bentley to patch up side for Accy

Jim Bentley has urged Morecambe’s fans to get behind the club’s young guns ahead of the Lancashire derby with Accrington Stanley at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

A patched-up side lost 2-0 to Carlisle United on Tuesday night in their Checkatrade Trophy opener, the third straight game the Shrimps have gone without scoring.

The midweek changes were partly enforced and partly to give some of the fringe members of the squad some game-time.

Wing-backs Patrick Brough (injury) and Mitchell Lund (illness), both went off at half-time in the 0-0 draw at Cambridge last Saturday, while Steven Old also hobbled off midway through the second half.

Alex Kenyon and Dean Winnard are both battling knee problems, while strikers Vadaine Oliver and Rhys Turner are also struggling.

It means some of the younger members of the squad are likely to be given chance in the coming games and Bentley has backed them to seize their opportunities.

“We left out Barry Roche on Tuesday, who’s been superb for us and he’ll be back,” said Bentley.

“Oldy will hopefully be all right for the weekend.

“Dean Winnard’s been struggling with a knee but the warrior type he is, he went through it and we got him off in the end to get a bit of rest.

“Broughy’s touch-and-go so we are very disjointed at the minute. We’ll be assessing things to make sure we get enough players available.

“There are good signs though. We had eight players under 22 who finished the game on Tuesday night and that’s a positive when we’re trying to produce young, hungry players.

“The Morecambe people have got to take that into consideration and give these players their backing.

“They are young lads and they are going to make mistakes as they learn.

“Some of these lads haven’t played five games at this level, nevermind 500 like some of the Carilsle players had.

“We’ve got to give them support and I’m sure they’ll progress and get better and better for us.”

The Shrimps are 15th in the early League Two table with five points from their opening four games.

John Coleman’s Stanley are sixth after a promising start to the campaign.