Bentley’s Shrimps have more in tank

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes his side are only playing at “75 or 80 per cent” ahead of hosting Newport County at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

Having failed to score in four of their five previous games, the Shrimps came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Yeovil on Tuesday night.

It is very much mixed emotions for Bentley at the moment, his side not having won since seeing off Cheltenham Town 2-1 on the opening day of the campaign.

“We’re just running at about 75 or 80 per cent,” said Bentley.

“I think we’ve got more in the tank.

“There’s a good spirit amongst the lads even though our results haven’t been great.

“We made it hard for ourselves on Tuesday night by giving them a two-goal lead.

“We take the positives from it. There are areas we need to brush up on, game management being one of them and our positional play wasn’t great at times.

“It’s still early days and we scored a couple of goals on Tuesday night which is something we’ve been searching for.

“It’ll be nice to be back home on Saturday.”

Despite the frustrating run of form, Bentley is keen to take the positives with his side 20th in the early League Two table.

“We’ve been in every game,” he said.

“We haven’t been smashed by anyone.

“Swindon are one of the favourites for the division and we should have taken something from that game.

“Accrington, on another day, we probably could have won even if they shaded it and there were big talking points in that game.

“Notts County we missed a sitter to go 1-0 up and then they’ve whipped one into the top corner. There are positives in our performances.”