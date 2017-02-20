Bentley’s praise for much-changed Shrimps

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was full of praise for his side after an excellent win at Crawley on Saturday.

Bentley made five changes to the starting line up after the 1-0 defeat against Barnet in midweek and he praised those who came into the squad.

Rhys Turner opened the scoring before Paul Mullin struck twice in the 3-1 victory.

He said: “We made changes because of injuries and suspensions and not as a knee jerk reaction after the Barnet defeat but the players who came in really produced.

“We gave some players a chance and they took it with both hands which was brilliant.

“Rhys Turner scored a good goal and Antony Evans had an excellent debut and all over the park there were great performances against a side with a really good home record.

“I always say management is as much about the players who have been on the sidelines as it is about those playing regularly but I have told them all to make sure they are ready when they get the call and that is what we did.

“We had the best possible start and it was a great team performance all round.

“We scored three and could have had more and we were deserved winners.

“We had a slight blip when we lost against Barnet in midweek but I’m really pleased with the form of 2017 so far and long may that continue.’’