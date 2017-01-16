Bentley’s frustration as Shrimps are denied penalty at Carlisle

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said his side were hurt by another refereeing decision that denied them three points at Carlisle on Saturday.

Bentley felt the Shrimps were denied a clear penalty when Carlisle ‘keeper Mark Gillespie bundled over Aaron Wildig in the box only for the spot kick claims to be waved away by the referee.

He said: “We should have had a penalty when Wildig was clearly fouled by their ‘keeper when we were 1-0 up.

“It was a clear penalty and it another decision that has gone against us at a key moment in a game that has cost us.

“At 2-0 their crowd would have turned against them and I’m sure we would have seen the game out but it was another decision that has gone against us at a key moment in a game that has cost us.

“They say these things even themselves out but I am yet to see evidence of that.”

Looking at the game overall he said: “Although disappointed that we didn’t get the penalty it was a well-earned point against a good side who are in the top three for a reason.

“We did a lot of homework on them and made a couple of changes to fight their style of play and it worked well.

“We knew we could cause them problems on the counter attack and that is what we did with our goal which was fantastic.

“It was a brilliant break from Kevin Ellison and a great finish from Aaron Wildig who deserved his first goal of the season.

“We could have had a couple more with Michael Rose hitting the post and Peter Murphy having a goal disallowed for offside before they started to come into the game.

“They started to move the ball around well and created some good chances but we defended really well and when they did get chances Barry Roche made some world-class saves.

“The sending off changed the game to be honest because they scored seconds after Dean Winnard’s red card and it gave them a lift.

“It was all hands to the pump after that but even then we caused them problems and we had a few chances.

“Even with the 10 men there were no signs of us running the ball into the corners to see time out and that was really promising.”