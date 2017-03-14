Bentley ready to welcome back key man Rose

Jim Bentley believes the importance of Michael Rose can be determined by their last two performances.

The midfielder has sat out the Shrimps’ defeats against Blackpool and Yeovil Town after collecting a two-match suspension for accumulating 10 bookings.

His absence has been a notable one with Morecambe’s midfield missing Rose’s ability to put a foot on the ball, pick a pass and keep a cool head.

Bentley said: “I’ll be honest; we’ve missed him and his set piece delivery as well as his long throw.

“He has that calming influence and picks up great positions in the middle of the park.

“He’s going to be in the top three for the player of the year award.

“He’s played a lot of football this year and, although he’s picked up 10 bookings, hopefully he’s re-energised after that rest he’s probably needed.

“I’m sure he will come in and carry on where he left off; we’ve missed him because he has great experience.

“The way he plays the game by putting his foot on the ball means he has been a very big player for us.”

While Rose’s reputation has been enhanced by not featuring in the Shrimps’ last two games, Antony Evans has staked his claim for a regular spot.

The Everton loanee has shown a willingness to get forward and, despite the Shrimps’ less than perfect playing surface, some nice touches during Saturday’s loss.

“Antony Evans did well even though the pitch isn’t helping him,” Bentley said.

“After his first training two sessions at Morecambe High, he must have thought what he had let himself for after coming from Everton and the facilities they have.

“That was one of the only times we had trained on grass but he’s adapted well for an 18-year-old to the scenario of travelling in a car school and not having everything done for him.

“He will grow up and be a better all-round person when he goes back to Everton.

“He’s scored two in two but there’s still more in the tank; he showed some good stuff and he’s easy on the eye with the way he plays.”