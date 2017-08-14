Bentley pleased with Morecambe’s battling point at Lincoln

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said he was pleased with his side’s efforts to gain a battling point at Lincoln on Saturday.

After the 1-1 draw at Sincil Bank against the League 2 newcomers he said: “You have to be pleased with the point really because I can see Lincoln steam-rolling a lot of teams here this year.

“They may be new to the league but they are a big club and they have invested well.

“They have an excellent forward line in particular and big Matt Rhead is probably the best in the business at this level at what he does.

“He is a big, dominating, old-fashioned type centre forward who is a real handful and we had a lot to deal with.

“Added to that there was a real carnival atmosphere with a big crowd, a flyover and a siren that went off every time they got a corner and it was tough for us.

“But we defended really bravely and Barry Roche had a brilliant game and made some superb saves when they did get through while at the same time we hit them on the break a few times and could have scored more.

“Garry Thompson had one effort cleared off the line, Aaron McGowan hit the crossbar from 40 yards and there was a fantastic move to put in Aaron Wildig just before he scored so there were a lot of positives.

“It would have been great to have held onto the lead but a draw is a good result and it means we are still unbeaten which is always a positive at this stage of the season.”