Bentley overwhelmed as Morecambe’s players and fans unite

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley says he has been overwhelmed by the reaction of players and supporters to the club’s recent problems.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at league leaders Doncaster capped an “emotional and proud” week for the Morecambe manager after players and staff we left without wages for the second time this season.

Confusion still surrounds the future ownership of the club with Bentley next taking his players to Leyton Orient tonight, Tuesday, before hosting Cambridge United on Saturday.

“Doncaster are the best side in the league and we knew we would be up against it on Saturday,” he said.

“The preparation was obviously far from ideal and it has been very hard for everyone but credit to the players, the staff and the supporters.

“It has been a massively frustrating time for everyone and things have been uncertain for the last few months.

“It has been a nightmare but we have said to the lads that all they can do is affect what they can affect and I can’t praise them enough for the way they have stuck together and performed like they did at Doncaster.

“On Saturday I was mighty proud of everyone linked to the club.

“We were all touched to see supporters there in great numbers to welcome us when we got to the ground and their support during the game was brilliant.

“But there were loads of touches last week as well with loads of good messages.

“Someone offered to wash the lads’ cars and we got cakes given to us as well and all those touches were really welcome.

“Loads of things have gone against us but we always give it our all.

“I love this club and I get angry when people on the outside come in and say things to people we know are good people but credit to everyone concerned and we all hope we can move on together over the next few weeks.”

Morecambe’s depleted squad will be bolstered by the return of central defender Dean Winnard from suspension as Andy Fleming serves the final game of his ban at the Matchroom Stadium.

Loan signings Michael Duckworth, from Fleetwood, and Antony Evans, an Everton youngster, both made their debuts off the bench at Doncaster after January moves.