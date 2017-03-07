Bentley nominated for manager of the month award

Jim Bentley has been nominated for League Two’s Manager of the Month award after Morecambe’s fantastic February.

The Shrimps picked up 15 points in a busy four weeks which saw them pack in eight games with five of them coming away from home.

All this came as off-the-field uncertainty continued at the Globe Arena with players and staff paid their wages late for the second time this season.

Bentley has already won the award once this season, picking up the August gong after his side made a fast start to the season.

The other nominees this time around are Luton’s Nathan Jones, Notts County boss Kevin Nolan and Stevenage manager Darren Sarll.

The winner will be announced on Friday.