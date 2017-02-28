Amateur football programme hit by wet weather

The amateur football programme was largely wiped out by the wet weather on Saturday.

In the West Lancashire Premier Division, Garstang’s game against Euxton Villa fell victim to the conditions just 72 hours after their Lancashire Amateur Shield semi-final with Burscough Richmond was also postponed.

Manager Lee Baker, whose sixth in the table side next travel to Vickerstown on Saturday, said: “It’s been a very frustrating week, a really, really frustrating week but there you go.

“There’s nothing we can do about it.

“It looks like it’s going to be a season of playing catch-up for us.

“The cups have been great for us but also very costly because we have five or six league games that we need to catch up with.”

Slyne-with-Hest, 12th in the standings, did play in one of the three games to go-ahead, but lost 2-0 at Tony Hesketh’s Fulwood Amateurs, Harry Dunn and Dan Parkinson on target.

Ian Roe’s side next host top of the table Longridge Town at Bottomdale Road on Saturday.

The only game played in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire and District Football League saw Caton United win 2-1 at Preesall and Pilling in the third round of the Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup.