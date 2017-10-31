Coastal ABC pair impress in Liverpool

Morecambe’s Coastal Amateur Boxing Club enjoyed a good night with two of their boxers in action in Liverpool.

Marcus Burrows and Zane Cooke represented the Red Rose Community Centre gym on the Long Lane ABC show and both impressed in their respective contests.

Burrows took part in a non-scored skills bout for more inexperienced fighters and will take part in his first official contest when Coastal have their next home show at their usual home of Lancaster & Morecambe College on Saturday, December 2.

Cooke won every round of his fight to pick up a unanimous victory and there’s no rest for him.

Having won two on the bounce he continues a busy schedule when he returns to action in Bolton this Friday night, November 3.

Coastal are based on West End Road in Morecambe with the gym run by Frank Harrington.