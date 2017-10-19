Boxing: Coastal youngsters put on a show at Lancaster and Morecambe College

Coastal Boxing enjoyed a good night of wins at their show held at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

There were victories for Zane Cooke, Danny Howard, Blaze Havoc Harcourt and Norbert Gorniak and narrow defeats for Ben Wood and Liam Mackie - all by decision.

In ‘skills’ bouts, not scored by the judges, Declan Wakeman, Ethan Brierley, Marcus Burrows and Jim Stovold all impressed.

Jack Beaton had terrific support from the crowd and fought bravely for three rounds, losing on points to a tough opponent.

Gorniak continued his run of impressive performances, his height and rangey jab dominating.

Cooke, Harcourt and Howard also boxed very well and thoroughly deserved their victories.

Mackie faced a tricky and skilled opponent but boxed with gameness in an intriguing contest.

Wood was unlucky as his defeat hinged on a standing count suffered in the final round.

Coastal Boxing is based at the Red Rose Community Centre on West End Road in Morecambe.