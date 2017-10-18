Young anglers invited to take part in two-day pike fishing event

Enthusiastic young anglers are being invited to take part in a pike fishing event this weekend in Lancaster.

Organised by PACreationz, the fish is free to anyone under the age of 18 and is open to all abilities, from the experienced to anybody who has never fished before.

Spread across two days, registration opens at 10.30am at Glasson Basin car park, in School Lane, Glasson Dock, Lancaster.

Once registration has been completed, there will be a 10 minute drive to the fishing spots on Lancaster canal, near Ratcliffe Wharf Lane.

The session ends at 2pm with a return to base before the second registration opens at 4pm, with the next fish going on until 11pm.

Fishing bivvys are welcome for an overnight stay after 11pm, toilet and car park facilties are available.

The following day, the third registration for the third and final fish opens at 10.30am, and the will youngsters head off to the canal once more.

The event will finish at 2pm with all anglers returning to base where prizes will be handed out to the winners and photgraphs can be taken.

Non junior Pike Angling Club (PAC) members are welcome to attend. All bait and equipment are supplied.

To enter the event, children must be registered via email to pacreationz5@gmail.com prior to the event.

The event is run by the PAC and coaching is provided by helpers and qualified coaches, normally on a two-to-one ratio.