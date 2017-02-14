York Hotel undergoes £250k refurb

A £250,000 refurbishment on one of Morecambe’s popular pubs is well under way.

Bravo Inns bought the York Hotel in Lancaster Road from Mitchell’s last November, and are spending around £250,000 on an extensive refurbishment, which includes the inside being opened up and fully modernised.

The pub closed on January 4 to be completely gutted. The finished pub will include an improved games room, sports channels on a number of screens, and a wide selection of competitively priced beers. While no opening date has been set as yet, Bravo Inns operations director Mark Dean said he hopes the premises will be up and running by the end of March or beginning of April.