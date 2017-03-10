World number two Anderson too good for Chisnall in Glasgow

Dave Chisnall suffered a 7-3 defeat at the hands of world number two Gary Anderson in the Betway Premier League on Thursday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Anderson was in scintillating form as he stormed into a 5-0 lead, opening with a 13-darter, taking the third leg with a 147 checkout and the fifth with a bullseye to complete an 88 combination after Chisnall had opened the leg with two 180s.

The 2015 semi-finalist responded with three legs as he pulled back to 5-3, but the Scot hit double six to regain breathing space and double one to secure the points.

“This was a really special night for me,” said Anderson, who moves third in the table.

“There was a mixture of nerves and excitement - it’s great to be back in Scotland and to get a win.

“Dave’s a cracking player and I knew he would come back at me, so I’m happy that I managed to get it finished off.

“It’s not been brilliant so far this season so it’s nice to go out there and get a win.”