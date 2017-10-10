World Mental Health Day: what’s it all about and where to get advice?

Today (October 10) marks World Mental Health Day, a day which recognises the importance of talking openly about mental health.

Mental health problems can affect anyone, any day of the year, but today marks a day to show support for better mental heath and to start looking after your own wellbeing.

According to Counselling Directory 615 million people suffer from anxiety or depression and one in four people will experience one diagnosable mental health problem.

n 1990, 416 million people suffered from depression or anxiety worldwide - these numbers rose to 615 million in 2013 (World Health Organisation, 2016).

According to the Mental Health Foundation, every year in the UK 70 million workdays are lost due to mental illness, including anxiety, depression and stress related conditions.

Which is why this year’s theme of World Mental Health Day surrounds mental health in the workplace.

Support:

Mind - mental health charity: www.mind.org.uk or call 020 8519 2122 or email supporterservices@mind.org.uk.

Samaritans. Samaritans are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to listen to anything that is upsetting you, including intrusive thoughts and difficult thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

Their national freephone number is 116 123, or you can email jo@samaritans.org. Samaritans also offer a Welsh Language Line on 0300 123 3011 (from 7pm–11pm only, seven days a week).

SANEline. SANEline offers emotional support and information from 6pm–11pm, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0300 304 7000.

The Silver Line. If you’re an older person (over the age of 55), the Silver Line is there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide information, support and friendship. You can call them from anywhere in the UK on 0800 4 70 80 90 (freephone).

CALM. If you’re a man experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58, and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.

Nightline. If you are a student, you can look at the Nightline website to see if your university or college offers a night-time listening service. Nightline phone operators are all students too.

Men’s Health Forum

24/7 stress support for men by text, chat and email.

Website: www.menshealthforum.org.uk.

Local support:

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust: The Helpline is open 365 days a year, Monday - Friday 7pm until 11pm and Saturday - Sunday 12pm until Midnight. 0800 915 4640.

Minds Matters: Lancaster and Morecambe 01524 55055.

Anxiety UK

Charity providing support if you’ve been diagnosed with an anxiety condition.

Phone: 08444 775 774 (Mon-Fri, 9.30am-5.30pm)

Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk.