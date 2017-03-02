World book day cash won by girls’ school

A Lancaster school has been named runner-up in the third annual World Book Day Award announced on World Book Day.

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School was chosen as one of three runners-up for the Award, each winning £3,000 worth of books for their libraries.

Each year, schools are invited to take part in a creative challenge, which celebrates reading for pleasure – this year picture book giant, Oliver Jeffers and acclaimed fine artist, Sam Winston asked schools to create their own ‘world of stories’ inspired by their new children’s book, A Child of Books, published by Walker Books, who have funded the Award for 2017.

In response to the challenge, Lancaster Girl’s Grammar School devised a collaborative project to create a ‘world of stories’ display, using their school song and building as the inspiration and backdrop.

Older pupils at the school were tasked with photographing the school, while younger pupils created artwork inspired by their favourite stories and characters.

The two were brought together to create a collage of their school as a world of stories and magic, with fictional characters peering from its windows and doors.

Winning entries from the West Coast of Scotland to the West Midlands and Northern Ireland were chosen by a panel of judges consisting of Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston, World Book Day Director Kirsten Grant and Arts Editor for The Times Alex O’Connell.

Each winner, plus 100 runners-up, will also receive a signed copy of A Child of Books, plus a limited edition print for their school.

The librarian at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, Kathy Edge said: “We are over the moon to have been awarded second prize for our entry to the World Book Day Award.

“Everyone involved, staff and students, put their all into the project whilst thoroughly enjoying themselves at the same time.

“The finished collage, which is now on display outside the library, is truly stunning.”