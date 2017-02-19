Workshop in Morecambe to help blind people get online skills

A free online basic skills session is being held to help blind and partially sighted people get online.

Sight loss charity RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People) has been holding workshops across the UK to support people living with sensory loss in getting online as part of its ambitious Online Today project.

Partner organisation Action for Blind People will be holding the workshop at Galloways Society for the Blind, 12 Victoria Street, Morecambe.

The session will take place on Tuesday February 28, between 10am and 12.30pm.

The session will be hands-on, including interactive demonstrations of how to get the most from products such as tablets, smartphones and eReaders.

Supported by the Big Lottery Fund, RNIB’s Online Today project aims to help 125,000 people living with sensory loss to get online, enabling them to use the internet for everyday tasks such as shopping, banking and staying in touch with friends and family.

Andrew Coleman, Assistive Technology Coordinator at Action for Blind People, said: “Access to the internet and technology can open up a whole new world for people, but knowing where to start isn’t always easy if you’ve got sight or hearing problems. Our Online Today sessions are the perfect introduction, providing the basic skills and confidence to get online and explore all that is on offer.

“If you’re living with sight loss and are keen to take your first steps in using technology, sign up for the session on February 28 and find out the difference getting online could make to you.”

To find out more and to book your place at the Morecambe session, please call Galloway’s Society for the Blind on 01524 414 846.

You can also learn more about Online Today by visiting www.rnib.org.uk/onlinetoday.