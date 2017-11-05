Working with businesses in Africa is on the increase

Ever thought about doing business in Africa?

If not, maybe you should. Africa is a vast continent with more than 11 million square miles, 54 countries and more than 1.2 billion people – is it a market you can keep on ignoring?

According to The Africa Competitiveness Report 2013, there is a growing international attention focused on Africa as an investment destination and mounting talk of an African economic renaissance.

The report emphasised the enthusiasm in global players driven by ten years of increased strong growth in Africa amidst the global economic crises that other continents of the world have faced.

Averaging growth rates of more than five per cent in the last decade, it is a business destination of immense potentials. Across different sectors, Africa provides a market for extensive business growth and development especially for UK companies – whether big companies or SMEs.

Whether your business is agricultural, technology, service or education-based, the potential business opportunities in Africa are vast.

As such, Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce are proud to partner with Envirofly Consulting UK Limited and Lancaster Environment Centre of Lancaster University in running a “Doing Business In Africa” event on November 28 at Lancaster University.

The half day free programme gives the opportunity of networking over lunch as well as luistening to inspirational speakers.

For more information go online at http://www.lancaster-chamber.org.uk/event/62-doing-business-in-africa