Work to start next month on Bay Gateway roundabout lights

A £325,000 project to improve lighting on the Bay Gateway is due to get underway in June.

Lancashire County Council has agreed funding to erect lighting columns at the Beaumont Junction, after several collisions following the road’s opening.

A lorry came off The Bay Gateway and got stuck in the mud on a roundabout on Wednesday morning. Photo by Alec Hurst.

A spokesman for the county council said Costain are now almost finished with the work on the rest of the scheme, which includes landscapingand motorway communications.

Traffic calming measures have been in place at the roundabout since the road opened in October 2016.

The extra work is expected to take “a few weeks”.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “The decision was taken in March by the cabinet member for highways and transport to approve lighting at the Beaumont Junction at an estimated addition of £325,000 to the £140m project total.

“An analysis of the seven incidents which occurred during hours of darkness in November 2016 suggests that lighting the junction will help drivers to safely negotiate the roundabout and limit the possibility of a more serious incident occurring.

“The current work on landscaping and motorway communications for the Bay Gateway scheme is due to be completed around the end of May, with the work to light the Beaumont roundabout due to start in early June.

This will initially involve digging trenches for cabling before the lighting columns can be installed.

The traffic management on the approaches to the roundabout will remain in place until the lighting is completed.”