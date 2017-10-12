Work due on Morecambe housing second phase

The second stage of a plan to revamp old houses in the West End is ready to get under way.

A total of 23 former guesthouses will be developed into townhouses and apartments as part of the £5m West End Two scheme.

A total of 23 former guesthouses will be developed into townhouses and apartments as part of the £5m West End Two scheme.

Homes which have been refurbished for the 'West End One' scheme.

West End Two will offer 51 new homes from two-bedroom apartments to five-

bedroom townhouses.

Developers described them as “high quality, professionally managed rental properties”.

It follows the £5.7m West End One project which transformed dilapidated former guest houses in the area of Albert Road, Chatsworth Road and Westminster Road into a range of family homes in 2016.

The development by PlaceFirst won Best Conversion/Refurbishment at The Sunday Times British Homes Awards.

Work is due to start on site in October and the first homes are expected to be ready from summer 2018.

West End Two includes Kenilcoate, a large house on Chatsworth Road built in 1891 and designed by William Woodhouse (1857-1939), a Morecambe artist nationally renowned for his landscape and animal paintings.

Kenilcoate will be restored into alarge five-bedroom house.

The scheme, first mooted in 2005 and formerly known as Chatsworth Gardens, is finally on track after 10 years of false starts and problems, which caused heartache for neighbouring residents as the houses fell into a state of disrepair. Anyone interested in the new homes at West End Two can register interest by callingPlacefirst’s resident service team on 0300 555 5564, or through www.placefirst.co.uk .