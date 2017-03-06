Woman trapped in car after Morecambe crash

Emergency services raced to the scene of a crash in the West End of Morecambe.

A police spokesman said a woman in her late 20s was trapped in a vehicle after the collision on the junction of Westminster Road and Alexandra Road.

The collision was between a Mitsubishi and a Citroen Xsara Picasso.

The woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, suffered neck and back pain, said a spokesman for Morecambe fire station.

The drivers of the vehicles were uninjured, said the police spokesman.

Police were called to the incident just before 1pm on Monday.

Two fire engines from Morecambe and an ambulance also went out. Fire crews freed the injured woman by taking the roof off the car.

She was then taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.