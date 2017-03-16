Witnesses sought after body of man, 65, found at Warton Crag

Detectives trying to piece together the last movements of a man are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

A 65-year-old man from Warton was sadly found dead on Tuesday (March 14) at 4.30pm around the foot of Warton Crag.

His death is being treated as unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious.

He has yet to be formally identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area in the lead up to his death to get in touch.

DI Phil Jones from Lancaster CID said: “We are trying to establish exactly what has happened to this man and so are keen to speak to anyone who may witnessed someone matching his description in the Warton Crag area between 11am and 4.30pm.

“We think that has fallen from the top of the crag and are asking any walkers in that vicinity that may have seen him to please contact us.”

The man is described as white with brown hair and was wearing black coloured cargo or work trousers, a black coat and sturdy work trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference 0769 of March 14th.