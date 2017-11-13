Witness appeal after cyclist knocked from bike in Morecambe

A cyclist fractured her elbow after being knocked off her bike in Morecambe.

The 51-year-old was cycling along Out Moss Lane when she came up behind a group of four people.

The group initially moved apart to let her pass, before deliberately moving to knock her off her bike.

They made off towards the Venture Caravan Park and the woman was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment for a fractured elbow.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident which occured at around 1.15pm on October 25.

PC Adam Jussub, of Lancaster Police, said: “This incident left the cyclist with a nasty injury and we would ask anybody with information about it to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

The group was made up of three males and one female.

The female is described as white, around 5ft, aged approximately 16-18 years old, with a pale complexion, ginger hair and of very thin stature.

She was wearing a zipped-up black parka jacket with a brown, speckled fur lining, three-quarter length jeans and trainers.

Her hood was up so that only her fringe was visible.

One of the males is described as white, around 20 years old, with cropped ginger hair and a round face. He was wearing a brown, waxy coat with a gold zip.

The other two males are thought to be teenagers, who were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Anybody with information is asked to call 01524 596447, or if they get no answer call 101, quoting log number 1329 of October 25th.