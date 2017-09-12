Windermere no match for champions Westgate

Newly-crowned Westmorland League champions Westgate sealed a very comfortable 10-wicket win over Windermere on Saturday at Cross Hill Park.

Windermere, who fielded a weakened side, won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch with a rather wet outfield as a result of the rain.

The visitors had a very poor start, with opener Pete Blair (0) being removed in a bizarre fashion.

Blair stepped out of his crease after playing a shot and he paid the price when he was run out.

Westgate most certainly had the upper-hand as Windermere scored just 20 runs in the following nine overs at the expense of a further six wickets, leaving them on 21-7.

It was looking like the visitors were going to be dismissed for a very low score, but they had a mini-revival and they ended up reaching 54 before being bowled out in 34.5 overs.

J.Park (13) was the only player for Windermere to reach double figures as Zak Buchanan (3-9), Andy Nisbet (3-16), Dylan Conroy (2-2) and Jack Huntington (1-11) took wickets.

The last pair for the visitors, M.Lewthwaite (8no) and J.Crawford (8), put on 20 runs to make the score look a bit more respectable.

For Westgate, there were also cameo bowling appearances from Alex Briggs (0-3), Sam Frith (0-6) and Khan Puffett (0-2).

It took Westgate just less than seven overs to reach the total with Andreas Arestidou (24no) and Khan Puffett (28no) hitting three fours and two sixes between them.

The 10-wicket win meant that Westgate finished top of Division One with 243 points.

As they had the highest percentage points out of the five divisions this season, they have also won the John Thexton Memorial Trophy, which hasn’t been awarded to a Division One side since 2007.