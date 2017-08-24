When Bruce Forsyth played golf in Heysham

Many tributes have been paid to showbiz legend Sir Bruce Forsyth since his death on Friday at the age of 89.

Some have come from our district where Sir Bruce made numerous visits over the years.

Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The TV star’s most high-profile appearance was to switch on the Morecambe Illuminations in 1970.

At the time the lights switch-on was a major event on the Morecambe calendar and a different celebrity was brought in every year to perform the deed.

Sir Bruce switching on the Illuminations happened the year before he started as host of the TV show he would become synonymous with – the Generation Game, which he hosted from 1971 to 1977 and again from 1990 to 1994.At its peak the show attracted 20million viewers.

And there were other appearances in Morecambe too.

Our photo shows him at Heysham Golf Club’s 50th anniversary match in August 1960.

Golf was one of Sir Bruce’s great loves and the picture illustrates how much he was enjoying himself surrounded by top golfers from the era including Max Faulkner and Bobby Locke, as well as the well-known Morecambe-based comedian Billy Stutt.

Mike Whalley, former editor of The Visitor, also recalls watching Sir Bruce in his pomp at a live late-night show in Morecambe.

This was at the old Palace Theatre by the Battery and while unsure of the exact date, Mike thinks it must have been in the late 1950s or early 1960s because Forsyth was headlining and the place was packed.

Forsyth first became a household name in 1958 when he earned the role as host of hit TV show Sunday Night at the London Palladium.

So Mike believes his Morecambe performance was after he started on the television programme..

“It was a midnight show, which quite a new thing for Morecambe,” said Mike.

“The show itself was for charity and was first class. And so was Bruce.”

