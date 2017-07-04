Wheelchair rugby team defend European title

Morecambe war veteran Stuart Robinson is part of the Great Britain wheelchair rugby team who have successfully defended their European Championship title in Germany.

The squad took part in the 2017 IWRF European Division A Championships, though there is still a question mark over their 2018 World Championship participation. Stuart Robinson, who also represents GB in the Invictus Games, said: “I’m home after a week away in Germany at the European Championships.

“Probably the most mentally demanding week for myself since injury. It took and will take a lot of psychological robustness to help digest, however my main focus was always for the squad to retain their title. The squad lived upto their name so fingers crossed for a bright future.”