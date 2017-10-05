What’s on at Lancaster Comedy Club

It’s not surprising that one of Lancaster’s most popular pubs is being reviewed as a hidden gem of comedy – especially when TV comic John Bishop turns up.

Over the years the Lancaster Comedy Club has attracted an array of comedians to their line-up, some amateurs billed for the evening and some surprises like Scouse funnyman Bishop.

Now the comedy club, held every Sunday at The Borough, has released its October season – but will there be more surprises?

Highlights include an evening dedicated to all that’s best in musical comedy as well as appearances from TV comedians Justin Moorhouse and Paul Tonkinson.

As it’s Lancaster Music Festival from October 12-16, Sunday October 15 is given over to a multitude of musical comedy genres.

Glastonbury and Comedy Store regular Steve Gribbin will be knocking out the gags and satire accompanied by guitar, while Benicassim festival favourites Jollyboat open the show with their high energy, mainly pirate based, musical shenanigans.

Your compere for the evening is Sam Avery who has toured with acts as varied as Motorhead and Ice-T.

Justin Moorhouse has been a staple on our screens for three decades now since finding overnight fame after bagging a part on a mate’s sitcom.

Since then he’s won awards for his acting, won Celebrity Mastermind and reprised his old Phoenix Nights role for a quarter of a million people at the Manchester Arena.

Sunday October 22 sees the last chance to catch his extended and critically acclaimed national tour show ‘People and Feelings’ in The Borough.

Fancy turning the table on the trick or treaters?

Sunday October 29 features former breakfast TV presenter and Michael McIntyre’s support act of choice, Paul Tonkinson.

Widely regarded to be ‘as funny as funny gets’ Paul is joined by this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominee Chris Washington.

Other acts well worth catching include Hull’s former House of Commons dishwasher Pierre Hollins who headlines this Sunday (October 8).

These are the names released for the October season for now – but you never know, you could be watching more famous stars in the near future all from your local pub.

Advance tickets are £8 until 4pm on the day of the show or £10 after 4pm on the day.

You can find out all the who, what, when and how much in more detail at the website via www.lancastercomedy.co.uk where you can book tickets online. Or you can call The Borough on 01524 64170.