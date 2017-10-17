What a great awards night for our growing town

Over 150 Morecambe residents and business representatives attended the annual Morecambe in Bloom presentation at the Headway Hotel.

The evening celebrated Morecambe’s community and businesses who had worked hard to enhance the appearance of the town.

Morecambe in Bloom competition 2017.

The presentation evening was hosted by Morecambe Town Council who manage the Morecambe in Bloom Competition and was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Stuart Bateson and Deputy Mayoress, together with town councillors, sponsors and people who had entered the various categories of the Morecambe in Bloom 2017 competition.

The purpose of Morecambe in Bloom is for the community to work together and contribute to the overall appearance of the town and thus improving the local environment for both residents and visitors alike. This complements the public planting and street cleansing undertaken by Lancaster City Council and combines to produce Morecambe’s entry into North West in Bloom in the Coastal resort category.

A spokesman for the town council said: “We would like to thank all residents and businesses who took the time to enter and would enter as many people as possible to enter in future years.

“There are many beautiful gardens in the town and you do not have to be a professional gardener to enter this free competition and help improve the appearance of our town.

“Morecambe in Bloom 2017 would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors:Bucket & Spade Marketing; Central Printing Co; JWK Solicitors; Ratcliffe & Bibby Solicitors; Wright & Lord Solicitors; The Headway Hotel; Asa Johnson; Morecambe Bid; Lancaster City Council; Carol Edmunds; Morecambe & District Chamber of Trade; Diane & Mike Whalley and Morrison’s and Councillor Ashworth who provided a raffle prize.

“The council would like to thank all judges who gave up their time for free to undertake this important task, but particularly to Bill Blackledge, Chairman of North West in Bloom who judged the Community Category and attended the presentation.

“Finally thank you to all those who purchased raffle tickets which allowed £160 to be raised towards future Morecambe in Bloom projects.”

This year the town council’s budget along with last year’s raffle have allowed the raised beds to display on Victoria Street and Morecambe Railway station to be built and enhanced.

In 2018 it is hoped to expand on these projects which the raffle collection will help to fund.

Award winners

Joan Adams Trophy for Best Hanging Basket

Gold and Overall Winner: Thornton Lodge

Gold: Arnside Lodge Care Home, Berkeley Hotel, Draycombe Court, June Lund, Terry O’Neill, Shipping Lanes Hotel, Terrance Wood

Gold and Runner Up: Dog and Partridge

Gold and 2nd Runner Up: Tarnbrook Court

Silver:Moza Harrison, West End Allotments

Silver Gilt: Betty Atack, John and Tina Bleasdale, Patricia Browning, Tracey Deakin

Ian Dickenson, Debs Gourlay, Pamela Hargreaves, Louise and Michael Lambert, Jayne Lofk, Morecambe Hotel, Dee Newell, Sandown Holiday Flats, Callum O’Donoghue, Queen Elizabeth Court, Ian and Frances Webster

The Vera Bailey Trophy for Best Terraced Frontage

Gold and Overall Winner: Jayne Lofk

Gold: Deborah Gourlay

Gold and Runner Up: Betty Atack

Silver: Michael Glen, Callum O’Donoghue, Andrew Price

Silver Gilt: Alan Cain, Dee Newell

Bronze: Moza Harrison, Charmaine and Simon Rothwell

The Ratcliffe and Bibby Trophy for Best Front Garden

Gold and Overall Winner: Linda King

Gold: K and J Bateman, Jane Kholoud, Terrance Wood

Gold and Runner Up: Mr and Mrs Robinson

Silver: Patricia Browning, Joseph Connolly, Claire Shaw, Ian and Frances Webster

Silver Gilt: John and Tina Bleasdale, Mr and Mrs Cutts, Ian Dickenson, Mark and Mary Fearnley, Pamela Hargreaves, June Lund, Terry O’Neill

Bronze: Mr and Mrs Marsh, Sarah White, Paula Wilkinson

Schools Competition – the Visitor Schools Cup

Goldand Overall Winner: Poulton le Sands

Silver: St. Mary’s

Silver Gilt: Westgate and West End

Bronze: Great Wood

The Wright and Lord Trophy for Best Under 15’s : Goldand Overall Winner: Callum O’Donoghue

Silver: Abigail Mortimer

The David Jordan Trophy for Best Back Yard

Gold and Overall Winner: Betty Atack

Silver: Callum O’Donogue, Sandra Heath, Deborah Parker

Silver Gilt and Runner Up: Dee Newell

Bronze: Jayne Lofk

The Asa Charles Johnson Trophy for Best Back Garden

Gold and Overall Winner: K and J Bateman

Gold: Jane Kholoud, Mr and Mrs Marsh, Terry O’Neill, Mr and Mrs Robinson

Gold and Runner Up: Terrance Wood

Silver: John and Tina Bleasdale, Joseph Connolly, Louise and Michael Lambert,

Claire Shaw

Silver Gilt: Mr and Mrs Cutts, June Lund, Ian and Frances Webster, Paula Wilkinson

Bronze: Patricia Browning, Sarah White

Best Allotment Plot

Gold and Overall Winner: Thornton Lodge

Silver: Patricia Brook and Laura Moody

Silver Gilt: Pamela Hargreaves

Bronze: Arnside Lodge Care Home

Lancaster City Council Tourism Award for Best Hotel, Public House or Bed & Breakfast

Gold and Overall Winner: Morecambe Hotel

Gold: Berkeley Hotel, Sandown Holiday Flats

Silver Gilt: Auckland Hotel, Dog and Partridge

Shipping Lanes Hotel

The Lesley Jordan Trophy for the Best Street or Terrace

Gold and Overall Winner: North Street

Silver: Marine Road West

Silver Gilt: Lord Street

2017 – Themed Category – Seaside

Gold and Overall Winner: Matthias Court

Gold: Arnside Lodge Care Home, Berkeley Hotel, Morecambe Hotel

Silver: Jane Kholoud

Silver Gilt: Draycombe Court, Thornton Lodge

Bronze: Patricia Browning North Street

The JWK Community Challenge Trophy

Gold and Overall Winner: Draycombe Court

Gold: Mrs Crafter and Mrs Kirk for Cavendish Road

Gold and Runner up: Friends of Regent Park

Gold and 2nd Runner up: Queen Elizabeth Court

Silver: Friends of Morecambe Station, West End & Heysham North Allotments

Silver Gilt: Arnside Lodge Care Home, Matthias Court, Thornton Lodge Care Home,

Tarnbrook Court

Morecambe in Bloom Chairman’s Trophy

Graham Buckley and Julie Lowery - Regent Park Pavilion

Morecambe & District Chamber of Trade Business Trophy

Gold and Overall Winner: Berkeley Hotel

Gold and Runner Up: Dog and Partridge

Morecambe in Bloom Amateur Garden Challenge Cup

Gold and Overall Winner: Betty Atack

Gold and Runner Up: Dee Newell