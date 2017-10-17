What a great awards night for our growing town

Over 150 Morecambe residents and business representatives attended the annual Morecambe in Bloom presentation at the Headway Hotel.
The evening celebrated Morecambe’s community and businesses who had worked hard to enhance the appearance of the town.
The presentation evening was hosted by Morecambe Town Council who manage the Morecambe in Bloom Competition and was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Stuart Bateson and Deputy Mayoress, together with town councillors, sponsors and people who had entered the various categories of the Morecambe in Bloom 2017 competition.
The purpose of Morecambe in Bloom is for the community to work together and contribute to the overall appearance of the town and thus improving the local environment for both residents and visitors alike. This complements the public planting and street cleansing undertaken by Lancaster City Council and combines to produce Morecambe’s entry into North West in Bloom in the Coastal resort category.
A spokesman for the town council said: “We would like to thank all residents and businesses who took the time to enter and would enter as many people as possible to enter in future years.
“There are many beautiful gardens in the town and you do not have to be a professional gardener to enter this free competition and help improve the appearance of our town.
“Morecambe in Bloom 2017 would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors:Bucket & Spade Marketing; Central Printing Co; JWK Solicitors; Ratcliffe & Bibby Solicitors; Wright & Lord Solicitors; The Headway Hotel; Asa Johnson; Morecambe Bid; Lancaster City Council; Carol Edmunds; Morecambe & District Chamber of Trade; Diane & Mike Whalley and Morrison’s and Councillor Ashworth who provided a raffle prize.
“The council would like to thank all judges who gave up their time for free to undertake this important task, but particularly to Bill Blackledge, Chairman of North West in Bloom who judged the Community Category and attended the presentation.
“Finally thank you to all those who purchased raffle tickets which allowed £160 to be raised towards future Morecambe in Bloom projects.”
This year the town council’s budget along with last year’s raffle have allowed the raised beds to display on Victoria Street and Morecambe Railway station to be built and enhanced.
In 2018 it is hoped to expand on these projects which the raffle collection will help to fund.
Award winners
Joan Adams Trophy for Best Hanging Basket
Gold and Overall Winner: Thornton Lodge
Gold: Arnside Lodge Care Home, Berkeley Hotel, Draycombe Court, June Lund, Terry O’Neill, Shipping Lanes Hotel, Terrance Wood
Gold and Runner Up: Dog and Partridge
Gold and 2nd Runner Up: Tarnbrook Court
Silver:Moza Harrison, West End Allotments
Silver Gilt: Betty Atack, John and Tina Bleasdale, Patricia Browning, Tracey Deakin
Ian Dickenson, Debs Gourlay, Pamela Hargreaves, Louise and Michael Lambert, Jayne Lofk, Morecambe Hotel, Dee Newell, Sandown Holiday Flats, Callum O’Donoghue, Queen Elizabeth Court, Ian and Frances Webster
The Vera Bailey Trophy for Best Terraced Frontage
Gold and Overall Winner: Jayne Lofk
Gold: Deborah Gourlay
Gold and Runner Up: Betty Atack
Silver: Michael Glen, Callum O’Donoghue, Andrew Price
Silver Gilt: Alan Cain, Dee Newell
Bronze: Moza Harrison, Charmaine and Simon Rothwell
The Ratcliffe and Bibby Trophy for Best Front Garden
Gold and Overall Winner: Linda King
Gold: K and J Bateman, Jane Kholoud, Terrance Wood
Gold and Runner Up: Mr and Mrs Robinson
Silver: Patricia Browning, Joseph Connolly, Claire Shaw, Ian and Frances Webster
Silver Gilt: John and Tina Bleasdale, Mr and Mrs Cutts, Ian Dickenson, Mark and Mary Fearnley, Pamela Hargreaves, June Lund, Terry O’Neill
Bronze: Mr and Mrs Marsh, Sarah White, Paula Wilkinson
Schools Competition – the Visitor Schools Cup
Goldand Overall Winner: Poulton le Sands
Silver: St. Mary’s
Silver Gilt: Westgate and West End
Bronze: Great Wood
The Wright and Lord Trophy for Best Under 15’s : Goldand Overall Winner: Callum O’Donoghue
Silver: Abigail Mortimer
The David Jordan Trophy for Best Back Yard
Gold and Overall Winner: Betty Atack
Silver: Callum O’Donogue, Sandra Heath, Deborah Parker
Silver Gilt and Runner Up: Dee Newell
Bronze: Jayne Lofk
The Asa Charles Johnson Trophy for Best Back Garden
Gold and Overall Winner: K and J Bateman
Gold: Jane Kholoud, Mr and Mrs Marsh, Terry O’Neill, Mr and Mrs Robinson
Gold and Runner Up: Terrance Wood
Silver: John and Tina Bleasdale, Joseph Connolly, Louise and Michael Lambert,
Claire Shaw
Silver Gilt: Mr and Mrs Cutts, June Lund, Ian and Frances Webster, Paula Wilkinson
Bronze: Patricia Browning, Sarah White
Best Allotment Plot
Gold and Overall Winner: Thornton Lodge
Silver: Patricia Brook and Laura Moody
Silver Gilt: Pamela Hargreaves
Bronze: Arnside Lodge Care Home
Lancaster City Council Tourism Award for Best Hotel, Public House or Bed & Breakfast
Gold and Overall Winner: Morecambe Hotel
Gold: Berkeley Hotel, Sandown Holiday Flats
Silver Gilt: Auckland Hotel, Dog and Partridge
Shipping Lanes Hotel
The Lesley Jordan Trophy for the Best Street or Terrace
Gold and Overall Winner: North Street
Silver: Marine Road West
Silver Gilt: Lord Street
2017 – Themed Category – Seaside
Gold and Overall Winner: Matthias Court
Gold: Arnside Lodge Care Home, Berkeley Hotel, Morecambe Hotel
Silver: Jane Kholoud
Silver Gilt: Draycombe Court, Thornton Lodge
Bronze: Patricia Browning North Street
The JWK Community Challenge Trophy
Gold and Overall Winner: Draycombe Court
Gold: Mrs Crafter and Mrs Kirk for Cavendish Road
Gold and Runner up: Friends of Regent Park
Gold and 2nd Runner up: Queen Elizabeth Court
Silver: Friends of Morecambe Station, West End & Heysham North Allotments
Silver Gilt: Arnside Lodge Care Home, Matthias Court, Thornton Lodge Care Home,
Tarnbrook Court
Morecambe in Bloom Chairman’s Trophy
Graham Buckley and Julie Lowery - Regent Park Pavilion
Morecambe & District Chamber of Trade Business Trophy
Gold and Overall Winner: Berkeley Hotel
Gold and Runner Up: Dog and Partridge
Morecambe in Bloom Amateur Garden Challenge Cup
Gold and Overall Winner: Betty Atack
Gold and Runner Up: Dee Newell
