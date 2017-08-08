Westgate beaten in final by superb Shireshead

Have your say

Westgate A suffered a 51-run defeat to Shireshead A in the Division 2 T20 Cup final at Carnforth CC on Sunday.

Westgate captain Dave Hannigan won the toss and invited Shireshead to bat first and this turned out to be a big mistake as Westgate’s opponents posted a big score of 184-5 – the biggest score in a WCL T20 cup final in recent years.

The openers put on 38 runs in the powerplay, shortly before S.Yates (23) was dismissed caught by Sam Conroy off the bowling of Jacob Vaughan (1-19).

The next pair then put on 41 runs before Bleasdale (32) was bowled by Sid Gani (2-32), while the biggest partnership was between Phil Oliver (22) and S.Foy (43no), who put on 45 runs.

Gani was Westgate’s top wicket taker, as Sam Conroy (1-37) and Vaughan claimed the other wickets along with a David Stephenson run out.

Westgate found it tough with the bat and it wasn’t long until the 185 target became unreachable.

The vast majority of Westgate’s top order didn’t reach double figures, with Chris Carter (42), Jacob Vaughan (21no) and Sam Conroy (12no) the only players not to finish in single figures.

Westgate reached 133-8 in the end, losing by 51 runs.