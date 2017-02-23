West Lancs: Garstang finally see off Lostock in second half

Lee Baker’s Garstang were 4-2 winners at struggling Lostock St Gerards on Saturday.

The Riversiders made a bright start with Rick Coar felled in the box and Alex Colquhoun doing the rest from the spot 10 minutes in.

Garstang were in control but saw chances come and go before the hosts levelled things up on 20 minutes.

Dan Curwen produced a sharp save but could only parry the ball into the path of John Wilding who converted the rebound.

Baker’s boys went back in front straight from the restart however, Alan Coar finishing from close range.

Lostock remained a threat though and were level for a second time on 33 minutes with Tom Ince converting at the far post.

Garstang were much improved after the interval and there only looked to be one winner.

It took until 20 minutes from time for the visitors to go in front for a third time though. Alan Coar curling the ball into the corner of the net.

The game was over as a contest on 76 minutes when Hothersall got a goal of his own.

Garstang, sixth in the table, were due to face Burscough Richmond in the semi-final of the Lancashire Amateur Shield last night, Wednesday, only for the game to be postponed.

They host Euxton Villa in league action this Saturday.

The club has also announced a new date for their other semi-final this season.

They meet Tempest United in the semi-final of the Richardson Cup with that match taking place at Longridge Town FC.

It will now be played on Wednesday, March 29, kicking off at 7pm.