A fun packed event has been lined as the West End Weekend returns to Morecambe.

The first West End Weekend, organised by West End Million, took place last September and was a great success in celebrating the area and its people.

Trying on hats at the West End Weekend street market. Photo by Johnny Bean (www.beanphoto.co.uk)

The second annual event, packed with activities, will be held on October 7 and 8 from 11am-4pm and there will be lots of opportunities to enjoy the festival for free.

On the Saturday, West Street will be full of market stalls selling local crafts and produce and performers including Piece of Cake, Gary Bridgens, Captain Cabaret and more will be entertaining passersby in the streets.

The Exchange Creative Community is organising an art trail with local artists creating artwork for shops and over the two days they will also produce a community sculpture.

The festival continues with a gig at The Hothouse by Be Charlotte (turn to page 54 for more on the band) which begins at 7pm and tickets are £5 in advance or £7 on the door. Alexandra Park will be the focus for Sunday’s events when the community comes together for a picnic in the park, food, live music from The Melting Pot and there will also be a face painter and magician.

More Music’s Pete Moser will be leading Morecambe street walking tours, performing songs at the places they were written. Tours will leave Alexandra Park on Sunday at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.