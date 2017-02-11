Weight loss coach awarded for helping many in Lancaster

A weight loss coach has been recognised for helping thousands of people in Lancaster achieve their goals.

Cathy Brotherton has helped many residents towards a healthier weight and lifestyle – and now Cathy’s has been recognised for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members in the area.

The Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status now belongs to Cathy and is given to coaches who have provided exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey,

The award is only given out once every two years to a select group of Weight Watchers experts across the country.

“I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved,” said Cathy. “It has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing!”

Last year Cathy helped her members shed a whopping 1,485 stone.

Cathy who has lost ten stone herself following the plan, is committed to helping every member achieve their goal and will equip local residents with the skills and techniques required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body for good.

“Unlike fad diets and quick fixes, Weight Watchers provides a flexible and balanced approach to leading a healthier lifestyle,” she said.

“It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales happy.

“Research shows that with Weight Watchers meetings and online tools, you could lose up to seven times more weight than on your own and I’m looking forward to continuing to prove that stat right!”

Cathy runs eight meetings a week in the area, these include sessions at Milnthorpe on Mondays, 5.45pm at Milnthorpe Cricket Club, Carnforth on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 9.30am at the County Hotel Carnforth and Lancaster on Tuesday at 5.30pm at the Bowerham United Reformed Church, Thursday 9.30am and 6pm at the Torrisholme Church of Ascension and Kendal on Wednesday at 9.30am at the Castle Street Community Centre and 6pm at the Heron Hill School.

To find out more about Cathy’s Weight Watchers meetings visit the website at www.weightwatchers.com/uk where you can also find out your nearest locations for classes and other success stories over the years since the group has started.