Weekend of jazz on horizon as festival takes over city venues

Live jazz across three rooms over five hours will provide an “unofficial launch” to next weekend’s Lancaster Jazz Festival.

The Gregson Centre will host the Lancaster Jazz Festival binge on Thursday September 14 from 7pm, featuring 15 acts celebrating the cream of the city’s jazz crop.

Muskrat Ramble, ULMS Jazz All-Stars, Stephen Grew, Some Some Unicorn, The Luca Brasi Four, The Whoopie Juicers, Skeleton Key, LJQ, Jazz Offline, Deep Cabaret Solo, The Metermen, Burst Horns, Lawrence Woof Trio and Rob Bee Music will all perform on the night.

Entry to the show is £5.

Lancaster Jazz Festival proper kicks off with a Jazz Breakfast at The Apothecary on Friday September 15 at 10.30am. Three piece Morpher combine “quirky grooves twisted by breakbeat drum and bass, modern jazz and head shaking hip-hop, wonky FX and inter-dimensional improvisation”, and will perform at Lancaster Brewery at 7.4pm that night, followed by shows from Tom Riviere’s Family Band and Bristol-based The Evil Usses.

An open jam session starts at 11pm into the early hours of Saturday at The Apothecary.

On Saturday, performances take place throughout the day in Sun Square and The Hall in China Street.

Sun Square hosts shows from 11am, including performances from Maria Chiara Argirò Group, Wardrobe Quintet, and Billy Marrows, while music starts at The Hall from 12.45pm, with Madwort Saxophone Quartet, Run Logan Run and Ralph Wyld.

Saturday night sees headliners Dinosaur take to the stage at The Dukes on Saturday night.

Sunday sees performances from Zeñel, Atlas, Emma Johnson’s Gravy Boat, Shatner’s Bassoon and Emily Francis Trio.

For the full line up, timings and to find out more about the bands - which straddle a whole host of musical genres strapped together under the jazz umbrella – visit www.lancasterjazz.com.