WEATHER WARNING: Winds of up to 60mph to batter North West

The Met Office have issued a Yellow weather warning for Lancashire as storm 'Doris' looks set to batter the North West.

Winds of up to 60mph are expected to arrive between 6am-6pm on Thursday (Feb 23) and may affect travel plans and damage buildings, say the Met Office.

Residents are also being warned to expect heavy rain along with some snow over high ground.

The storm however, is expected to go just as quickly as it arrived with the worst of the weather over by Thursday evening.

The Met Office said in a statement to their website: "A developing area of low pressure is expected to move across the UK on Thursday.

"A period of very strong winds are likely across the warning area with some disruption expected.

"However a small swathe of very strong winds could cause more widespread disruption across part of the warning area."