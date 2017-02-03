Water Polo: City get Super 5s campaign underway

Lancaster City Swimming and Water Polo Club played their first two games of the Super 5s in Luton, losing 10-9 to Caledonia before making amends with a 12-11 win over Manchester the following day.

The Salt Ayre club struck early on to take the lead against Caledonia.

But throughout the rest of the first quarter, both teams traded goal for goal, Lancaster’s goals coming from Tom Curwen and Ed Grundy.

The second quarter was much the same as the first, but City went into half-time 5-4 down, despite goals from Mason and Grundy.

Marc Robinson made plenty of top quality saves throughout the game, keeping the City side within touching distance as the game followed a familiar theme throughout.

Lancaster seemed to rush in attack and chased the game until the final whistle, eventually going down 10-9.

On the Sunday, Lancaster were in action again and were this time victorious, beating Manchester 12-11.

A slow start saw Lancaster end the first quarter 4-1 down, the only goal from Graham Harrington.

After falling a further two goals behind Lancaster stepped it up a gear to score four goals on the bounce to end the half level at 6-6 as Glen Robinson, Tom Curwen and Scott Sharpe all got themselves on the scoresheet.

Both teams traded goal for goal in the third quarter and it ended 10-10, but during the final quarter Lancaster pulled out a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Robinson and Grundy.

Manchester pulled one back with under two minutes to go and Lancaster then had an exclusion with less than 40 seconds on the clock but a great block on man down by Ryan Pinington allowed City to get the ball back and see the game out as the Lancaster team held on for a 12-11 win.