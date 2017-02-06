Warning to Lancashire’s eateries over compulsory hygiene rating displays

Dodgy takeaways, cafes and shops in Lancashire have been warned they could lose up to half of their customers when it becomes compulsory to display food hygiene ratings.

Here are our last full yearly round-ups of food hygiene rating from April/May 2016:

Preston ratings

South Ribble ratings

Chorley ratings

A survey has revealed 44 per cent of people would turn away from the front door of premises showing three stars or less under new Government regulations due in 2019.

And that will mean almost 1,700 food businesses in the county are at risk from a backlash by customers demanding higher standards of cleanliness.

While 87 per cent of Lancashire’s 12,875 food outlets are currently rated four-star (good) or five-star (very good), almost one in eight could suffer when scores on the doors become compulsory.

“Our report shows that when it comes to food safety, customers have naturally high standards and that a ‘good’ score can no longer be seen as an aspiration but a minimum benchmark,” said Darren Seward, hospitality specialist at NFU Mutual.

“It’s fantastic to see that almost 87 per cent of food outlets in Lancashire have a rating of good or very good and the industry as a whole is taking real pride in food hygiene. But imminent compulsory displays are destined to be a game changer.”

Derry Kilpatrick of five-star Moor Nook Chippy in Preston said: “It’s a great idea. We are proud of our rating and it certainly helps trade because customers do look at how many stars you’ve got.”