Warning of high winds in Lancaster and Morecambe

A severe weather warning due to high winds is in place for the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place between Tuesday at 8pm and Wednesday at 10am.

The warning was in place for most of northern England and Wales.

Gusts of up to 75mph are possible in some areas.

The Met Office said: “Very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges.

“There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings.”

A yellow warning means people should “be aware” of severe weather. It is not as serious a warning as amber, which means “be prepared” or red which means “take action”.

High tide for Morecambe Bay of 8.53m is due at 4.42am on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place for between 4pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday in parts of Northern Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

The weather conditions are thought not to be linked to Hurricane Irma which lashed parts of Florida and the Caribbean earlier this week.

