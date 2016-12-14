Warning about anti-freeze after cat dies

A few drops of anti-freeze were enough to kill a family pet and now the owners want to warn other people about the dangers of it.

Adele Mill’s cat Freddy, who was just two-years-old, had to be put down after the vet said it was likely he had drunk anti-freeze, which is highly toxic to cats.

Adele, of Harewood Avenue, Morecambe, said: “He seemed a bit sleepy and tired so we took him to the vets.

“He was put on a drip but his kidneys had gone and he got ulcers in his mouth, so the kindest thing to do was put him down.

“We are all devastated as he was only two-years-old and hadn’t lived his life.

“I have no idea where he found it but the vet said even a few drops in a puddle could have done it.

“Apparently, they love the sweet taste of it. If the general public knew that a small amount could kill a cat they wouldn’t use anti-freeze any more.”

Adele got Freddy from Animal Care and her son Jack, five, doted on the animal.

She said: “We have had a cat before but it was knocked down.

“Nothing like this has happened with any of our pets before. People need to be aware and the manufacturers need to put something in it to stop animals drinking it.

“Even people that aren’t pet owners need to be aware. I’m not going to use anti-freeze any more because there is a poison in there that kills.”

The RSPCA said ingesting the smallest amount of anti-freeze can cause kidney failure and death, especially in cats.

If you suspect your pet’s come into contact with antifreeze, get them to a vet immediately.

Poisoning cats can constitute a criminal offence ; under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 the maximum penalty for anyone found guilty is up to six months imprisonment and/or a £20,000 fine.