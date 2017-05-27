A wanted man may have travelled to Morecambe, say police.

Christopher Young, aged 43, of no fixed abode, is wanted for recall to prison. Cumbria Police say he is likely to be in the Barrow area, but may travel to Morecambe.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace his whereabouts.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts are asked to call 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Police would advise that if anyone does see Christopher Young that they do not approach him, but call Police 999 immediately.