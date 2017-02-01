Wanted man appears in court after arrest

A man who was wanted by police in relation to three burglaries and a stabbing has been arrested.

Police arrested Gareth Hunt, 37, of no fixed address, on January 28 and later charged him with six counts of burglary, one count of going equipped for burglary, possession of heroin and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on January 31 and no plea was entered.

He was remanded into custody to appear for trial at Preston Crown Court on February 28.