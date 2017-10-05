Walking Dead illustrator to hold talk in Lancaster

Comics Laureate Charlie Adlard’s illustrations for comic book series ‘The Walking Dead’ are recognised and celebrated throughout the world.

Charlie, who is in the region for the Lakes International Comic Art Festival (LICAF), has teamed up with Lancaster University for two city centre events which are open to the public, schools and those who work in all things comic.

On Thursday October 12 at 4pm, Lancaster University will host its first public lecture of the new season at the Lancaster Grand Theatre when Charlie will talk about life, art and zombies.

Charlie, a veteran of the comic industry who has been drawing for more than 20 years, will be in conversation with Dr Andrew Tate, from Lancaster’s Department of English Literature and Creative Writing.

They will discuss his work as the illustrator for major comic series including The Walking Dead, Batman, X Files and Judge Dredd, before a question and answer session with the audience.

He became the UK Comics Laureate, a role sponsored by Lancaster University, in October 2016, working to raise awareness of comics as a tool for increasing literacy and encouraging creativity in young people.

Earlier in the day, at 1.30pm, Charlie will take part in a networking event for schools and comic authors/illustrators/artists, which has been organised by Dr Natasa Lackovic, a lecturer in the University’s Department of Educational Research in the Auditorium at The Storey.

“This is an exciting week for our research group,” said Dr Tate. “We’re thrilled to be working with Charlie Adlard and the two events, at the Storey and the Grand Theatre, are a great opportunity to come and ask questions of one of the world’s leading illustrators.”

Reserve your free ticket for this event at: https://comicartlecture.eventbrite.co.uk.