Walker with a broken ankle rescued near sea

A walker with a broken ankle had to be rescued near Jenny Brown’s Point at Silverdale.

Two Bay Search and Rescue teams and Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team were sent out to the scene at 3.31pm on February 24.

Once the lady was located North West Ambulance Service crew attended to the injury and the BSAR team then transferred her by stretcher to the North West Air Ambulance Charity helicopter which the Coastguard had prepared a landing site for.

As the helicopter was on the last 20 minutes of daylight flying time the BSAR Hagglund all terrain vehicle was brought in in case the woman needed to be transported across the marshes. The lady was transferred to hospital where she is receiving treatment for a fractured ankle.