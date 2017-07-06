Walah fired up for BAMMA title fight with Philpott

Shay Walsh is confident he’ll prove actions speak louder than words when he bids to regain a major title live on national TV on Friday night.

Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star takes on Alan Philpott at the 3Arena in Dublin with the BAMMA Bantamweight title on the line in their main event contest.

Walsh lost the belt 12 months ago to French star Tom Duquesnoy but is ready to re-establish his dominance in the division domestically.

He has the added motivation of silencing Philpott in the contest live on Dave with the Northern Irishman having had plenty to say in the build-up.

“He’s got a big mouth and he’s going to get it,” said the Lancaster and Morecambe MMA and Tiger Muay Thai fighter.

“That’s part of the reason I’ve got more fire in my belly.

“He’s said plenty of things on social media but that’s not my style. He likes to talk and I like to shut people up.

“At the end of the day we’re going to have a fight and we’re going to locked in the cage together.”

Walsh, 16-4 as a professional, has done all he can not to bite and admits to being a little confused by some of Philpott’s pre-fight tactics.

“I replied to one of the things he said and he came back with a message that I had to read about six times because it didn’t make any sense,” he said.

“He could have tried anything, questioned any of my skills.

“But of all things he questioned my heart. I’ve fought with my jaw bone hanging out of my mouth.

“I’m win at all costs and I’ll prove that on the night.”

Victory in front of the Dave cameras will do wonders for Walsh’s profile and his career, Duquesnoy having moved onto America’s Ultimate Fighting Championship after wins over Walsh and Philpott.

“There’s a big potential audience,” said the 29-year-old, recently back from a stint training in Thailand.

“It’s free TV and I’m in the main event in a big fight.

“Last time I was in a fight like this I enjoyed everything about the experience apart from losing the fight.

“It’s great to be back in the same position a year later and I intend to take full advantage.

“I know it’s a big opportunity and it can open doors but I’m not thinking too much about it.

“I know if I perform to my best on the night then the fight is all mine.”