Volunteers in right place at right time

Bay Search and Rescue volunteers jumped into action after a car crashed outside their own charity shop.

Bay Search and Rescue posted on their Facebook page that two BSAR team members were first on the scene outside their Milnthorpe shop and base to attend to the driver.

Ambulance, police and fire were called to the scene.

Police said they were investigating the crash which involved a grey coloured Toyota RAV4 travelling towards Milnthorpe which left the road and collided with a tree.

The 49-year-old male driver, who is from the South Cumbria area had to be cut from his car by firefighters before being treated at the scene by paramedics and members of the Bay Rescue Team.

He was then airlifted by the Great North Air Ambulance to Cumberland Infirmary at Carlisle, where his condition was described as critical.

The man is still in a serious condition in hospital.

Collision investigators carried out a full examination of the crash scene and the road was closed for five hours, causing some minor traffic disruption.

The accident happened on February 6 at 4pm.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact PC Karl Walsh, Cumbria Constabulary Mobile Support Group on 101.