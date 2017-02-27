VIDEO: Supporters take a step towards helping tot get vital US treatment

Poor weather didn’t deter supporters of a tot needing vital cancer treatment in America from turning out in force to raise money to help his cause.

A sponsored walk and fun day were held on Sunday to support three-year-old Charlie Procter, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called hepatoblastoma (stage 4 liver cancer) last year.

Charlie with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Morecambe Bay Hotel, where the fundraising day was held.

Hepatoblastoma is a rare tumour which usually occurs in children under five and only about eight children are diagnosed in the UK each year.

The cancer has now spread to Charlie’s lungs, and after undergoing 19 gruelling chemotherapy treatments, the only option for the child now is to go to America for further treatment – at a cost of around £250,000.

Charlie’s parents Amber and Ben are now attempting to raise the money needed to travel to Cincinnati to get their son the treatment that the NHS doesn’t provide. So far, they’ve raised nearly £45,000.

Charlie’s second cousin Leah Dale, who runs Sunbay Tanning Centre in Morecambe, is desperately helping to raise money towards Charlie’s treatment.

The balloons being released at the end of the sponsored walk for Charlie.

Leah, who has six children of her own, organised the sponsored walk and fun day on Sunday.

The walk, from Heysham village to the Morecambe Bay Hotel, was followed by entertainment, a balloon release, sales and a raffle to raise money. Morecambe DJ and entertainer Trevor Cooke was also on hand.

The day was boosted by family and friends travelling by coach from Accrington, where Charlie and his family live.

Charlie himself made the trip, and managed to walk a few steps himself. He also enjoyed meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

You can help by going to @CharliesChapter on Facebook to find out more information.

You can also donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/mkwze3tg