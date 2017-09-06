Video of man elbowing woman in face goes viral

A video of an assault allegedly in a Morecambe takeaway has been viewed more than 120,000 times on Facebook (Warning: the video contains scenes some viewers may find upsetting).
The clip shows a man elbowing a woman in the face after they argue at the counter and she is knocked to the floor.
Morecambe Police confirmed they were called to reports of an assault at Bodrum takeaway on Queen Street in the early hours of Monday, September 4.
A police spokeswoman said a man got into an argument with a woman and then hit her in the face.
The incident happened just before 1am. The woman was taken to hospital.
The spokeswoman said the two people were known to each other and the victim had “refused to make a complaint” so no further action was being taken.
