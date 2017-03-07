VIDEO: New-born chicks hatch at Lancaster school

Cute new-born chicks have brought lots of eggs-citement to Lancaster pupils.

The 10 little birds were hatched in an incubator at Christ Church C of E school live on the internet.

Lyra makes friends with one of the chicks. Photo by Neil Cross.

Children named one of them ‘Pancake’ because he hatched on Shrove Tuesday. The others include Pippin, Popcorn, Daisy, Fluffy, Charlie, Lucy and Sparkle.

The school bought the unhatched eggs from a company called Living Eggs. They supply schools all over the UK with eggs two-to-three days away from hatching in a specially-designed incubator so kids can watch and learn about the process.

The eggs arrived at the school on Monday, February 27. They began to hatch the following night and now all 10 healthy chicks have been born.

“It’s been amazing,” said Lesley Brookbanks, head teacher of Christ Church.

The chicks hatched in a tiny incubator. Photo by Neil Cross.

“Parents have been commenting on how brilliant it is. The whole school is very excited. When the man dropped them off he said you might get five to seven hatch. So we’re over the moon to have all 10. The children have learned about life cycles, they’ve written about the chicks and watched them changing and growing.”

A YouTube feed has allowed online viewers to watch the chicks. It was set up by Chris Brookbanks, Lesley’s son. Chris works for an IT firm and is a driving force behind Beyond Radio, Lancaster’s community radio station. The live feed can be viewed until Friday HERE.